Five linked to Nongoma killings to appear in court

The group, arrested by police last week, are believed to be behind deadly faction fighting between the KwaMusi and Onyango villages.

It is understood the conflict stems from a fatal stabbing incident in July involving two teens.

The KZN Cooperative Governance Department will on Monday meet with community members in an attempt to resolve the ongoing feud.

