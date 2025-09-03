Five killed in taxi crash on N1 in Midrand

Several others were injured in Wednesday's crash, which led to the taxi overturning.





The number of injured people was not confirmed.





Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said traffic is severely backed up on the N1 North between the Buccleuch Interchange and Allendale.





He added that a full road closure will be necessary to allow for the proper processing of the scene and recovery operations.





"Motorists can expect heavy delays in both directions on the N1 freeway. The JMPD strongly advises all road users to avoid this section of the freeway and to seek alternative routes,” said Fihla.





“Motorists are urged to exercise patience and to drive with caution.”





