Five family members killed in Limpopo road crash

The horrific crash happened along the D4170 road at Mopetsi Bridge under the Sekhukhune District on Sunday.

According to her department, the driver of a double cab with eight occupants lost control and veered off the road, killing six people on the scene.

MEC spokesperson Dali Tshifhiwa says other occupants who sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital.

“These are difficult times, especially for the family who lost five immediate members. On behalf of the Department, I wish to convey sincere condolences to the families and next of kin, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he says.

“The MEC further thanked Her Worship, the Executive Mayor of Sekhukhune, Cllr Minah Bahule, and her collective for the leadership displayed during this difficult period.

“As we approach the Festive Season holidays, the Department will continue to deploy more traffic officers in an effort to reduce road carnage. We also urge all road users to prioritise road safety.”

Meanwhile, two pupils were also tragically killed and three injured in motor vehicle accident also in the Sekhukhune district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased include a grade 12 pupil who was driving the vehicle provided by his parents when he was running late for an exam earlier on that day.

According to the Department of Education, all the pupils are from the A.M. Mashego Secondary School, two in grade 10 and the others in grade 9, 11 and 12

The injured were rushed to the St Rita’s Hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

