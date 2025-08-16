Five dead in N2 head-on collision

On Saturday morning, at least five people died after a head-on-collision between a car and a truck on the N2 between Amatikulu and Dokodweni.

Images shared by the Department show a wrecked car which appears to have veered off the road.

"The MEC will be getting more reports from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, and he has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased," said spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

READ: Family of slain e-hailing driver says death ‘feels unreal’

Sibiya says the crash occurs just hours after a multi-disciplinary roadblock in Durban North where multiple people were arrested for several violations, including drunk driving.

" The MEC has offered to ensure that we intensify the No-Nonsense, Zero Tolerance and Alufakwa approach throughout the province of KwaZulu Natal. To save lives and to ensure that there is visibility of the RTI and that we sustain the road safety campaign until the end of the year and beyond."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)