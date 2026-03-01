Five children perish in Shakashead house fire
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A KwaZulu-Natal family is mourning the deaths of their five children, who perished in a fire at their home in Shakashead, north of Durban.
According to the KwaDukuza Local Municipality, the blaze broke out at around five in the morning on Saturday.
The disaster management team arrived to find their shack engulfed in flames.
The young victims were a pair of one-year-old twins, a three-year-old, a fourteen-year-old, and a nineteen-year-old.
The mother managed to save a toddler aged two.
They were both taken to hospital, while the father suffered minor injuries.
KZN Human Settlements spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the five children’s remains
have been handed to the police forensics team for investigation.
He says MEC Siboniso Duma is working with KwaDukuza Mayor Sduduzo Gumede to assist the family.
"The father has indicated that they would like to bury their loved ones in the Eastern Cape. We can indicate that the KwaDukuza Local Municipality is currently assisting with the packaging of interventions, groceries, as well as other necessities.
"The MEC has also indicated that it will be assisting through the Department of Social Development with the counselling because the family is traumatised."
