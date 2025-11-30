Five arrested over weekend for alleged recruitment to Russian army
Updated | By Newswatch
Another person has been taken into custody as the Hawks investigate the alleged recruitment of South Africans into the Russian army.
Another person has been taken into custody as the Hawks investigate the alleged recruitment of South Africans into the Russian army.
"The suspect will join the other four on Monday, 01 December 2025 in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court also facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act,” says Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.
Mogale says they are probing the apparent involvement of several South Africans in the Russia/Ukraine war.
Four others, who face similar charges, were taken off a flight at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.
Police were tipped off that the group was heading to Russia via the UAE to join the Russian military.
ALSO READ: Satellite images locate Ukrainian kids abducted by Russia: lab
Mogale says a South African woman has been linked to their recruitment and travel arrangements.
"Upon the individual’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on 27 November 2025, the individual was interviewed, during which further evidence was uncovered.
"This led to the arrest of three additional male suspects on 28 November 2025. Electronic gadgets and two backpacks were seized for further investigation."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 24 to 28 November
The week that brought wet and wild weather, mysterious "medical" conditi...East Coast Breakfast 10 hours ago
-
Laughing out loud with Celeste Ntuli: A chat you don't want to miss
Celeste Ntuli doesn't just make you laugh - she makes you think while yo...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 21 hours ago