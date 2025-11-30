Five arrested over weekend for alleged recruitment to Russian army

"The suspect will join the other four on Monday, 01 December 2025 in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court also facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act,” says Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.





Mogale says they are probing the apparent involvement of several South Africans in the Russia/Ukraine war.





Four others, who face similar charges, were taken off a flight at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.





Police were tipped off that the group was heading to Russia via the UAE to join the Russian military.





ALSO READ: Satellite images locate Ukrainian kids abducted by Russia: lab





Mogale says a South African woman has been linked to their recruitment and travel arrangements.





"Upon the individual’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on 27 November 2025, the individual was interviewed, during which further evidence was uncovered.





"This led to the arrest of three additional male suspects on 28 November 2025. Electronic gadgets and two backpacks were seized for further investigation."





