Five accused of luring SA men to Russia granted bail

Mantula is among five people accused of luring 17 South African men to Russia under false pretences, allegedly recruiting them to take part in the Russia-Ukraine war.





Mantula, a senior SAfm broadcaster, was granted bail of R30,300. Xolani Ntuli was granted R15,000 bail, while the remaining three accused, Thulani Mazibuko, Sphamandla Chabalala, and Sfiso Mabena, were each released on R5,000 bail.





The group, arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last month, all face charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act.





Her bail conditions include retaining her passport in state custody, following her unsuccessful request to have it returned so she could attend a conference in Venezuela.





It was also revealed that Mantula has previously travelled to Russia five times.





She must additionally notify a designated officer 48 hours in advance of any travel within South Africa.





The case has been postponed to 10 February.





