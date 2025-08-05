First-of-its-kind UKZN unit to step up cancer treatment studies

First-of-its-kind UKZN unit to step up treatment studies
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A health sciences professor says a new clinical trials unit at the University of KwaZulu-Natal will play a critical role in advancing healthcare.
A health sciences professor says a new clinical trials unit at the University of KwaZulu-Natal will play a critical role in advancing healthcare.
"Currently, the CTU is conducting trials for new and better treatments for asthma, cryptococcal meningitis, and hypertension in pregnancy, and we are in the plans now to start more studies around treatment for cancer and cardiovascular diseases,” says Professor Busisiwe Ncama.
The R12 million project, the first of its kind, began in 2022.
Ncama says it will help researchers test the effectiveness of medical treatments for non-communicable diseases. The Unit will support researchers in conducting trials on new therapeutic agents targeting infectious and non-communicable diseases relevant to the South African population.
The facility includes a pharmacy and a two-bed patient ward to enable 24-hour monitoring of trial participants.
READ: Liver cancer to double worldwide, most of it preventable: study
Ncama is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Health Sciences where the unit's located.
"U KZN is well-known for having conducted a number of studies in infectious diseases through its research centres like Caprisa, but non-communicable disease researchers left behind,” she says.
“So basically, this unit will bridge the gap between scientific discovery and real-world impacts, the studies that are already underway."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago