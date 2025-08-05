First-of-its-kind UKZN unit to step up cancer treatment studies

"Currently, the CTU is conducting trials for new and better treatments for asthma, cryptococcal meningitis, and hypertension in pregnancy, and we are in the plans now to start more studies around treatment for cancer and cardiovascular diseases,” says Professor Busisiwe Ncama.





The R12 million project, the first of its kind, began in 2022.





Ncama says it will help researchers test the effectiveness of medical treatments for non-communicable diseases. The Unit will support researchers in conducting trials on new therapeutic agents targeting infectious and non-communicable diseases relevant to the South African population.





The facility includes a pharmacy and a two-bed patient ward to enable 24-hour monitoring of trial participants.





Ncama is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Health Sciences where the unit's located.





"U KZN is well-known for having conducted a number of studies in infectious diseases through its research centres like Caprisa, but non-communicable disease researchers left behind,” she says.





“So basically, this unit will bridge the gap between scientific discovery and real-world impacts, the studies that are already underway."





