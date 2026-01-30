Firefighters battle blaze at PMB nappy factory
Msunduzi firefighters have been battling a blaze at a nappy factory in Pietermaritzburg through most of the night.
The fire broke out at the Royston Road facility on Thursday evening.
Craig Botha, who's with KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services, says when they arrived, the building engulfed in towering flames,.
He says thick clouds of smoke billowed from the roof.
“With the unbearable heat being emitted from the fire, private ambulance services were in standby to assist anybody should they need medical attention. Thankfully, no one was injured throughout the night.
"Firefighters have got the fire under control in the early hours of this morning, but are still on scene, actively working to fully extinguish the fire.”
