 Firefighters battle blaze at PMB nappy factory
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Firefighters battle blaze at PMB nappy factory

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Msunduzi firefighters have been battling a blaze at a nappy factory in Pietermaritzburg through most of the night.

PMB NAPPY FACTORY FIRE
Supplied/KZPA

The fire broke out at the Royston Road facility on Thursday evening.

ALSO READ: Probe underway after Malvern fire injures one

Craig Botha, who's with KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services, says when they arrived, the building engulfed in towering flames,.

He says thick clouds of smoke billowed from the roof.

“With the unbearable heat being emitted from the fire, private ambulance services were in standby to assist anybody should they need medical attention. Thankfully, no one was injured throughout the night. 

"Firefighters have got the fire under control in the early hours of this morning, but are still on scene, actively working to fully extinguish the fire.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Fire PMB Building
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.