Fire rips through Springfield China Mall in Durban
eThekwini fire crews have spent the last few hours fighting a major blaze in the north of Durban.
The fire at the China Mall in Springfield broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.
More than 25 firefighters rushed to the scene on Inanda Road.
Four other fire stations sent crews to support the teams.
eThekwini Fire Division Commander Dallas Danielson says they found the top floor well alight.
"At this point we don't know the cause of the fire, it's still under investigation. We are still on scene and we are busy dampening down. The fire is under control with no person injured and no persons reported missing.
We will then naturally find out the cause of the fire," said Danielson.
The blaze has destroyed 12 out of the 14 stalls that were engulfed by flames.
The remaining two shops have been severely damaged.
