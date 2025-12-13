 BMA to fine airlines transporting passengers with fraudulent travel docs
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

The Border Management Authority says airlines will be held financially responsible for transporting passengers with irregular travel documents.

This follows two interceptions involving suspected human-trafficking activity on Thursday.

In the first incident, immigration officers stopped 14 Ethiopian nationals after their travel patterns raised concerns during routine passenger-data analysis.

In a separate case,16 Bangladeshi men were intercepted when officers discovered they were carrying fraudulent visas.


BMA Commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi says Ethiopian airways will be fined.

''They need to pay the government of that country a sum of R15,000  per traveler.

“So that amount is regulated in terms of the fines. It's the same rules apply to us as well, if a south African traveller that was processed by South African immigration it happens to land in the UAE, for example, in the UAE they find that there were irregularities with regards to the document of that particular traveller, the South African government will be fined."


