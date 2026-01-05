‘Financially stretched’ KZN Health unable to place new interns

The department has acknowledged the situation is deeply concerning, but says it can't afford to take on new interns.





Spokesperson Nathi Olifant says they have been inundated with enquiries from interns about their placements.





He says while the department is committed to training the next generation of health professionals, funding from the provincial fiscus is severely limited.





Olifant says so far, they've only been able to secure placements for medical interns and community service personnel.





"This difficult decision stems from a simple, unavoidable principle: we cannot spend what we do not have. The exclusion of other categories is a matter of fiscal reality, not a measure of their value or importance to our health system.





"We want to assure all affected interns that this is not a permanent closure. The department is actively pursuing every possible avenue to source additional financial resources.





"We are committed to this, and as soon as the fiscal situation improves, the inclusion of pharmacist interns and other health professional interns will be an absolute priority."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)