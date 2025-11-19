Financial strain on consumers still severe, warns advisory group

That's according to Debt Busters, a money advisory group, which has released its latest debt index.

Executive head Benay Sager says consumers have been using unsecured credit to make up for their money shortfalls.

He says that since 2016, the cost of living has skyrocketed.

“The fact that electricity prices are up 165% over this period, petrol by 80%, and inflation in a compounded way is 51%. You can see that the actual purchasing power of consumers is probably about 40 to 50% less. In fact, 48% less than it was in 2016. So, people are feeling poor and trying to plug that gap with borrowing.”

Sager says the index shows that 95 per cent of those who apply for debt counselling have a personal loan.

“They needed 70% of their take-home pay to service their debt repayments. And normally, we would advise people to make sure that if that number is above 30%, they seek help from a debt counsellor.

“And this number, 70% is the highest since 2016. We also see that another 57% had payday loans, while 22% of them had used their overdraft facilities.

“This is mainly being driven by the fact that take-home salaries have not really increased over the last several years.”