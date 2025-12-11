Finances top of worry-list for many South Africans, study finds

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group has released it's 2025 Festive Feeling Study.

It's revealed that financial worries for the New Year are one of the most common festive-season stressors.

The study shows the different ways people experience the December holidays.

About 2,095 responses from participants between the ages of 18 and 65 were collected across the country.

SADAG's Dr Bronwyn Dworzanowski-Venter says while some people enjoy the holidays despite their challenges, others feel too stressed about money and family responsibilities.

Sixty nine percent of participants felt anxious about not having enough money to spoil or support loved ones this month.

Speaking during a webinar on Wednesday, she said it's worrying that 73% are concerned about whether they'll be able to get by next month.

“And when we delved into the data, we saw that connection really did have a lot to do with being an active parent. So, if you had children who had to get to school in January, the worries around school placement, the worries around trying to afford school transport, because if your child is placed too far away, how are you going to get them there and back?

“Basic things like school bags, stationary. It's about that constant concern about what's going to happen next.”

