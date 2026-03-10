Finance MEC Rodgers tables budget, Education given biggest chunk

The Department of Education received the lion's share of KwaZulu-Natal’s R168 billion budget.





Finance MEC Francois Rodgers tabled the province's R168 billion budget for 2026/27 in the Legislature on Tuesday. He admitted that crafting the budget was challenging due to limited financial resources.





KZN Education will receive R2.5 billion.





Additional funding





"The Department of Education receives the following additional funding: R647.3 million, R676.5 million and R697.6 million over the MTEF towards addressing the existing budget pressures in Compensation of employees in the department, which were largely caused by significant historic budget cuts.





"R29.8 million, R59.5 million and R101.6 million over the MTEF. These funds are added for the progressive equalisation of the remuneration of Grade R teachers. Grade R is now part of the compulsory phase of basic education, and the teachers should be remunerated accordingly. These funds are therefore added to our budget to progressively increase these teachers’ salaries.





"R70.1 million in 2026/27 for the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which was first introduced in 2020. These funds are to be used for the Teacher Assistants Programme. These funds are aimed at providing work and livelihood opportunities, particularly for youth and women.”





Early retirement and voluntary exit programmes





Nearly R100 million to support early retirement and voluntary exit programmes for public servants. He said more than 600 government employees in KZN have opted to take the early exit opportunity.





The National Treasury introduced the Incentivised Early Retirement and Voluntary Exit initiatives to help reduce government staffing costs. The programmes allow public servants to retire early without incurring pension penalties.





Rodgers told MPLs that the province expects more savings from these programmes over the medium term.





" National Treasury indicated to provinces that the costs associated with these exits required additional funding, and this would be allocated to the respective provinces by National Treasury. While many of these posts will be filled again, they will be filled at entry-level salaries, and savings will thus be realised.





"These savings remain within the department's baseline and can be used to offset existing budget pressures or to enhance or expand service delivery programs."





Meanwhile, KZN Health followed behind the Education Department and will receive around R1.4 billion in funding to help manage salary and accrual pressures.





