Final touches to red carpet ahead of SONA
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Just a few
hours remain before the red carpet is rolled out and President Cyril Ramaphosa
addresses the nation on government plans for the year.
Just a few hours remain before the red carpet is rolled out and President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on government plans for the year.
Preparations are continuing at the parliamentary precinct.
Law enforcement agencies are currently holding an integrated deployment parade at the Castle of Good Hope.
It’s brought together members of the SAPS, SANDF, national and provincial traffic management, and the City of Cape Town Metro Police.
The Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, and National Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, will address the officers.
Thibelo Mosikile from the NATJOINTS says security planning for the State of the Nation Address begins months in advance.
She says improvements this year include a revised exit plan for guests, smoother movement into the City Hall, and contingency arrangements in case of adverse weather.
At the parliamentary precinct, the scene is quieter, with most politicians and government officials having concluded their morning media interviews.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Emeris players Jacques Marais and AB Mthembu share thoughts ahead of Varsity Cup
Emeris steps onto the Varsity Cup stage shaped by belief, pride and purp...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Emergency housing for KZN flood survivors still in use three years after disaster struck
Reports have revealed that three years after the KZN floods, many famili...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago