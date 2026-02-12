Final touches to red carpet ahead of SONA

Preparations are continuing at the parliamentary precinct.

Law enforcement agencies are currently holding an integrated deployment parade at the Castle of Good Hope.

It’s brought together members of the SAPS, SANDF, national and provincial traffic management, and the City of Cape Town Metro Police.

The Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, and National Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, will address the officers.

Thibelo Mosikile from the NATJOINTS says security planning for the State of the Nation Address begins months in advance.

She says improvements this year include a revised exit plan for guests, smoother movement into the City Hall, and contingency arrangements in case of adverse weather.

At the parliamentary precinct, the scene is quieter, with most politicians and government officials having concluded their morning media interviews.