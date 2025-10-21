Final stretch for Class of 2025 as exams start on Tuesday

The National Senior Certificate exams kick off on Tuesday with Computer Applications Technology practicals.





A total of 179,751 full-time learners and 16,148 part-time candidates in KZN are expected to sit for the crucial papers.





On Monday, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed it was all systems go, saying each one of the more than 6,000 exam centres will be strictly monitored.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished matric learners well.





His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says the whole country is behind them.





“Reaching these exams is an achievement of which the class of 2025 can be proud of, which also gives the nation the confidence that this class will move our nation forward."





Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has urged matriculants to uphold honesty and integrity during these exams.





"Their dedication and countless hours of study have brought them to this critical moment. Their resilience and courage have already brought them to this point.

“We sincerely wish all metric learners success in their exams. May this journey inspire confidence and growth as they prosecute the most difficult struggle to create a better future for themselves."





