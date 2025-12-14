Fifth body recovered from Verulam temple collapse

The team returned to the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe on Sunday morning.





The four-storey structure that was under construction collapsed on Friday.





Four bodies were recovered on Saturday, but the search was called off due to the bad weather.





IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick is part of the team that is there.





She says once the body is handed over to the police, they will begin the search for more victims.





"This is very delicate work. The structure is still unstable, and teams are working hard. The K-9s will be brought in to identify any potential victims beneath the rubble."





Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson says a lack of coordination in the construction industry has become a serious concern.





Macpherson says gaps between municipalities and building regulators are allowing dangerous loopholes to be exploited.





" Our hope and our commitment is that we are going to be expediting a legislative process to ensure that that takes place, that there are public works and infrastructure, and that should be the central focus and point of building compliance and regulation across the country. And so we need to work really hard to end that fragmentation because in the fragmentation is where gaps exist and where people are able to take opportunities."





eThekwini says preliminary reports indicate that no building plans were ever approved for the structure that collapsed.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)