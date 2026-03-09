Fifth body recovered after uMsinga flood as N6 bus crash leaves five dead

Search and rescue teams made the discovery on Sunday night.

Officials say eight people were travelling in a vehicle on Thursday when it was washed off the Infenebude bridge.

"This brings the total to five in the amount of bodies that have been recovered following the tragic incident. Teams are continuing to search for one more body, and the MEC has also dispatched teams to continue to comfort and strengthen the families that have been affected,” says KZN COGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway following a collision which claimed the lives of five people on the N6.

The crash between a bus and a car happened between KuGompo and Stutterheim.

Provincial transport authorities says 60 Zimbabwean nationals travelling on the bus were injured while the five victims were in the car.

Spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, says culpable homicide and reckless driving cases are being investigated.

"The MEC has urged motorists to obey the rules of the road."

