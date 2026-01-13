FF Plus want FMD to be declared a state of disaster

A declaration would allow the release of additional public funds to be spent exclusively on curbing the disease.

The party says the lack of vaccines and the shortage of qualified officials to administer them remain a challenge.

“It is very important to have effective control over the transport of animals and also the inoculation against this illness. This isn’t a problem which started yesterday or last year; it’s nearly ten years in the making, and the state has so far just not lived up to the challenge,” said Freedom Front Plus MP on Agriculture, Dr Wynand Boshoff.

In September, there were more than 270 unresolved outbreaks across five provinces, with KZN topping the list.

At the same time, the government bought 900,000 vaccine doses to administer last year, worth R72 million.

The first batch of 500,000 arrived in June and was sent to six provinces, including KZN.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen will give an update on the status of the outbreak in the country on Wednesday.