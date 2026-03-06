FEEL GOOD NEWS: KZN cyclists ride Cape Argus in tribute to Pietermaritzburg mentor

They are not taking on the challenge for the medal - they are doing it to honour their mentor and friend, Peter Baxter.

One of the cyclists, Scott Middleton, says Baxter was about 15 kilometres from the finish line when the medical emergency happened.





He spent two months in ICU in a coma before he passed away.





" We made a kit in his honour, which we'll be wearing on the Sunday and we've also got many spectators that have flown up and driven up to be with us at the end, including Peter Baxter's wife and family. We are going be riding Uncle Peter Baxter's 10th Argus, and we are going be completing it for him, just as a small gesture and token to the mentor and entrepreneur he was."





Middleton says Baxter was a well-known Pietermaritzburg entrepreneur and passionate cyclist who mentored many riders in the community.





He adds that for the cyclists who rode with him for years, there's a void when they take part in races.





Middleton says the tribute also carries echoes of a special moment they shared years earlier.





" In 2019, almost the same cyclists came up to Cape Town to ride with him for his 80th birthday. On that 2019 tour, there was about 40 to 50 of us and the applause and gestures we were getting along the route [was special]. We rode as a punch with him and we all had a special kit in his honour as well, and he was with us and we crossed that finish line."





