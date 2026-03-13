FEEL GOOD NEWS: Baby Line expands support for vulnerable mothers in hospitals

Baby Line is expanding support for vulnerable mothers in public hospitals, offering counselling, care packs and resources to help prevent baby abandonment and support newborn care.

Baby Line is expanding support for vulnerable mothers in public hospitals, offering counselling, care packs and resources to help prevent baby abandonment and support newborn care.

A local non-profit organisation says it is expanding its efforts to support vulnerable mothers in public hospitals.

Joanne Teunissen, co-founder of The Baby Line under The Durban North Baby Home, says the programme works as a counselling and support service for mothers throughout their pregnancy, and during the early months after giving birth.

Teunissen says they have a phone line where new or vulnerable mothers can reach out for advice.

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The NPO cares for abandoned babies, those placed for adoption and babies and toddlers with special needs. Children placed under their care are infants to four-year-olds.

They also help with reunification with families or placement with loving adoptive families.

The Baby Line says it also offers safe alternatives to vulnerable mothers who are struggling to care for their babies. The NPO says it connects mothers with a national network of local organisations, community members, and support structures that can provide short and long-term care and resources.

The organisation has partnered with government hospitals and distribute care packs to new birth mothers.

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“This provides mums and babies with a few essential items to get them started on their journey and lets them know that Baby Line is there to help if needed.” - Joanne Teunissen

"Our other branch of our NPO is the baby's home, which is a home for orphaned and abandoned babies,” says Teunissen.

“And through working with the babies, we realise that there's such a need to actually help the mom and give them the support that they need before they reach the point that they feel that abandoning their baby is their only option."

She says most mothers go through pregnancies and births without any emotional support, which heightens their fears about motherhood.

Phone line for new or vulnerable mothers

She says that through their phone line, they ensure that if a mother lacks clothes or basic items, they try to provide what she needs.

"For the moms, we give them sanitary pads, underwear, and toiletries. And then for the babies, they get blankets, outfits, nappies, wet wipes, and then toiletries.

"Sometimes they just want to talk and hear that it's normal, that a baby's crying at night and they're not getting their sleep."

Mothers can contact Baby Line by phone, WhatsApp, or social media, where trained counsellors are ready to provide immediate support and guidance.

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