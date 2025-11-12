Fedhasa hails transfer of Ray Nkonyeni properties as ‘positive step’

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson handed over the 15 properties to the provincial department on Monday.

He says the decision follows the termination of an agreement with the municipality, citing inconsistent lease management, ownership disputes, and complaints of unfair treatment from local businesses.

He says he was first alerted to the challenges by Fedhasa last year.

The association's provincial chairperson, Brett Tungay, has confirmed there had been complaints.

He says that the month-to-month leases offered by the municipality created uncertainty for businesses.

“If you have only got a month-to-month lease, do you buy stock for the next month if you can't go to the bank? Banks are not going to give you finance if you don't have a secure lease on hand; there is zero certainty for those businesses.

“Businesses need certainty to be able to grow. That's why you get 10 or 20-year leases so that you can go to the banks and raise capital if you want to refurb or grow the businesses. It gives security of tenure for the staff.”

Tungay says they hope the transfer helps resolve the issues around lease agreements.

