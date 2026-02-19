Fear for jobs and economy mount over Tongaat Hulett crisis

Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that workers and entire communities that depend on the sugar industry would suffer the most.

The trade union federation says it is also worried about the impact on the provincial economy and local supply chains.

Last week, business rescue practitioners said they had exhausted all options to save the embattled sugar producer.

They intend to approach the courts to have the company placed under provisional liquidation. Various groups, including farmers, have voiced their concerns.



Cosatu’s Edwin Mkhize has called on state authorities to intervene in the matter.

“We must call on our government, the provincial government and also the national government to come closer, work with the institution [and] do necessary intervention to actually stop jobs from being lost there. We want to really urge government that it needs to work with speed because what we're all saying is that jobs first must be protected, the economy must be protected,” says Mkhize.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says government is engaging stakeholders urgently to keep the April crushing season alive. If cane is not harvested and crushed in time, it loses sugar content and begins to spoil.

The South African Farmers Development Association's Siyabonga Madlala says recent regulatory changes may offer some price relief to growers, but it doesn't solve the crisis at Tongaat Hulett.

“I don't want this to confuse people out there, as if now this is the response to the Tongaat Hulett issue. This issue requires a different set of reforms [some of which are to] deal with the issue of imports to review the tariff, which protects us from deep sea imports and eSwatini imports. Current regulations, as per what has been gazetted, do not deal with that,” says Madlala.