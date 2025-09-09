Fathers’ alcohol consumption impacts kids’ growth, development: study

Stellenbosch University Professor Dr Marlene de Vries says it’s a well-known fact that foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is caused by mothers drinking during pregnancy.

But the latest research has revealed that a father’s alcohol use can also have a small but direct negative impact on a child’s development by the age of seven.





" Our findings show that children whose fathers drank alcohol were more likely to be shorter, have smaller heads, and score lower on verbal IQ tests even when the mother didn't drink. It was also clear from the study that the highest risk to the child's development exists when both parents use alcohol during pregnancy,” says De Vries.





Dr De Vries says it’s not yet clear whether the impact comes from impaired sperm quality or other epigenetic influences.





She says the findings warn that a father’s role in FASD cannot be overlooked.





Data shows that between 66 and 77 per cent of fathers of children on the FASD spectrum drank while their partner was pregnant.





The research also found that binge drinking by the father, and especially by both parents, has the most harmful effect on the child’s development.





