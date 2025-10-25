FATF Lifts Grey List Tag on SA

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) pointed out deficiencies in South Africa's financial controls several years ago.

It added our country to its grey list in February 2023 and subjected it to tighter monitoring.

The government was given a list of 22 issues to fix within agreed timeframes.

The Financial Action Task Force works to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

National Treasury says South Africa's removal from the Grey-list is a major achievement.

It says it met with the FATF in Paris this week, saying government worked tirelessly to address the identified deficiencies.

FATF president, Elisa de Anda Madrazo says South Africa's been removed alongside Burkino Faso, Mozambique and Nigeria.

“These are just some of the ways in which these countries have worked hard to close the loopholes that criminals seek to exploit and to clean up their economies. It is a result of sustained efforts across authorities and supported by the global network community.”

Reaction from the South African Revenue Service

SARS says South Africa's removal from the FATF’s Grey-list is a testament to government's commitment to restoring the integrity of its financial system.

In a statement, the Revenue Service says it will now shift its focus to embedding the improvements permanently into their operational DNA.

Reaction from the Congress of South African Trade Unions

COSATU Spokesperson, Matthew Parks has also welcomed the development.

“ This requires ensure of relevant state institutions in particular, the South Africa Revenue Service, Financial Intelligence Centre, Reserve Bank, the National Prosecuting Authority, Special Investigations Unit, Judiciary and the police service have the resources, including skilled personnel to tackle corruption, tax evasion, money laundering, intelligence financing.”

Reaction from an economic expert

North-West University economist, Professor Raymond Parsons, says the removal will help improve investor confidence.

" Being off the grey list also eliminates one important element of policy uncertainty that is keeping investment at a lower level than it ought to be in South Africa. It also signals that if the necessary effort and political will is effectively mobilised behind a key reform, it’s possible to achieve a positive outcome quite rapidly."

