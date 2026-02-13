Farmers’ association remains hopeful of Tongaat Hulett survival
The South African Farmers Development Association says there is still a way forward
despite the collapse of Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue process.
The sugar giant's rescue practitioners say all options in their bid to save the business have been exhausted, adding they will approach the court for a provisional liquidation.
The association's Siyabonga Madlala says engagements with government and industry leaders on a possible solution are continuing.
He has urged farmers to remain calm, saying he is confident that a solution can be found to prevent mill closures.
“We shouldn't have panic on the ground. There's still commitment from all relevant parties to find a solution. May not be through the PRP process, but maybe even in this liquidation process, there will be a solution sought to ensure that the Tongaat Hulett group doesn't collapse, and it continues to run,” says Madlala.
The company entered business rescue in October 2022 following serious accounting scandals under its former management.
A rescue plan approved in 2024 would have seen the Vision Group, led by billionaire Robert Gumede, take over Tongaat’s assets after shareholders rejected a debt-to-equity swap.
The plan depended on refinancing R2.3 billion owed to the IDC, setting aside R517 million for the sugar industry body, and paying R75 million to creditors.
The deal expired this past Saturday, collapsing the rescue plan.
