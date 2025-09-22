Fannie Masemola up next at Madlanga Commission

Last week, KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanaziwrapped up three days of testimony, zeroing in on how deep he believes a criminal syndicate has infiltrated police structures.





KZN's top cop last week painted of picture of how far he believes the rot has spread when he testified at the commission.





Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says a simple deployment of Political Killings Task Team members to Gauteng to assist in a murder case uncovered a well-connected, high-reaching drug cartel.





Police Minister Senzo Mchunu attempted to disband the team last year, saying it no longer added any value to the country.





But Mkhwanazi believes someone influenced the ministers decision, and is trying to derail the teams investigation.





National Commissioner Fannie Masemola is next in line to testify.





Legal expert Elton Hart says he could be asked about the 121 dockets that were removed from the team by now suspended National Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.





“They would most probably extract information out of the national commissioner pertaining to who gave the order that those dockets must be taken from KZN and did he ever make such a request.





“And also pertaining to the actual disbandment of the Political Killing Task Team. The commission is on fact-finding mission to try and see who actually asked the unit to be disbanded. Was there any political interference, and from which office?”





At the centre of Mkhwanazi's claims are an attempted murder accused tendrepreneur the team is investigating, Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, and Brown Mogotsi, who is an alleged associate of Mchunu.





It's been revealed that on the day Mchunu signed the disbandment letter, Mogotsi sent Matlala a text that read, "The task team that came to your house and harassed you has been dissolved."