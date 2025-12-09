Family yet to collect remains of Umshwathi flood victim

The downpour triggered severe flooding in Ward 2 of Umshwathi Local Municipality in November.

A 55-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape, whose body recovered a day after the deluge, has since been taken home by her family.

It took officials more than a week to find the other two victims.

Ward 2 councillor, Sikhumbuzo Nxumalo, says the second victim was 28-year-old Mbali Ndlela from Ndwedwe, north of Durban.

“They fetched her on the 5th to take her to a funeral parlour. But on Wednesday, which will be the 10th, that's when the funeral is going to take place. And as the Umshwati municipality, we're going to pay our respect to her family because she lived closer to our municipality.”

Nxumalo says the remains of the third victim, 33-year-old Lungile Bhujiswayo from the Eastern Cape, haven't yet been collected.

“His remains are still at our local police station. Local members who went to the same church as him and stayed with him, where he was renting an apartment, have been in touch with the family. So, it's a matter of the family getting ready to come this side.”

