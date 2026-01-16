 Family of slain Umbumbulu girl mental evaluation of alleged killer
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Family of slain Umbumbulu girl questions mental evaluation of alleged killer

Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed at Umbumbulu in November has questioned claims around the suspect's mental fitness.

Nhlalwenhle Magwaza
Supplied

The man is undergoing a court-ordered mental evaluation following his arrest for the murder of Nhlalwenhle Magwaza.

ALSO READ: KwaMashu family ‘comforted’ by late daughter’s four matric distinctions

Nhlalwenhle disappeared after being sent to a tuck shop near her home.

Family spokesperson Dawn Gouden says the suspect allegedly claimed her spirit had haunted him.

“I do not think that he should be coming up with a card that he has some mental challenge. He was well aware of his actions. The fact that he did go to the sangoma and confess, I would say, is grounds of justification.”

Gouden says the family is worried that the mental evaluation will prolong the search for justice.

“The courts are now proceeding with the protocol and procedure to do the relevant assessment on the grounds that, before he decides to give a confession, which is what he wants to do, it's in the best interest of everyone that he’s of sound mind. And also give a full detailed statement from the onset, him taking the baby until the time he confessed to the sangoma.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Murder Crime Umbumbulu Proceedings
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.