Family of slain Umbumbulu girl mental evaluation of alleged killer

Family of slain Umbumbulu girl questions mental evaluation of alleged killer
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed at Umbumbulu in
November has questioned claims around the suspect's mental fitness.
The man is undergoing a court-ordered mental evaluation following his arrest for the murder of Nhlalwenhle Magwaza.
Nhlalwenhle disappeared after being sent to a tuck shop near her home.
Family spokesperson Dawn Gouden says the suspect allegedly claimed her spirit had haunted him.
“I do not think that he should be coming up with a card that he has some mental challenge. He was well aware of his actions. The fact that he did go to the sangoma and confess, I would say, is grounds of justification.”
Gouden says the family is worried that the mental evaluation will prolong the search for justice.
“The courts are now proceeding with the protocol and procedure to do the relevant assessment on the grounds that, before he decides to give a confession, which is what he wants to do, it's in the best interest of everyone that he’s of sound mind. And also give a full detailed statement from the onset, him taking the baby until the time he confessed to the sangoma.”
