‘Not gangsters, not angels’ - Family speaks after brothers killed at Durban church

"They need to do their job. They need to stop being paid by gang members. They need to stop portraying my husband and my brother-in-law as gangsters because they are not," says Michelle Beck.





Tevin and Keagan Beck were gunned down outside a church in Merebank.





Beck says she, her husband, Tevin and Keagan had stepped out after her husband's eulogy, and were about to return when the shooting happened.





" I took a step forward to go back into the church. As we looked up, the boy was in front of us, and he just started firing. Tevin didn't drop from the first gunshot. He kind of pushed me out of the way, and that's when I ran."





She says Keagan tried to protect his brother.





" One shooter also shot Keegan. Keegan still had the strength to tackle him, and then he tried to help his brother."





The men's mother, Raquel, told Newswatch she heard the gunshots from inside the church.





" I just ran and I screamed, and as I got outside the church by the fence, we saw my children's bodies on the floor. That's killing me. I've only got two sons, and they took them both. Both of them are gone."





She admits her sons weren’t angels, but insists they weren’t gangsters either, as claimed on social media.





She believes the attack was driven by jealousy.





"That's stereotyping; they're blaming the uncle. They're saying the uncle is a gangster. That's why he is saying that eulogy. It was wrong what they did. His uncle passed away from a heart attack."





Meanwhile, KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says community members helped foil a planned revenge hit in Wentworth, where a group was allegedly plotting to kill the brothers’ suspected killers.





