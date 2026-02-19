Family of slain Mandeni woman demands swift justice
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The family of an elderly Mandeni woman, who was killed in her home, is pleading with detectives to speed up their investigation into the attack.
Police say Busisiwe Ngema was murdered on Sunday night by intruders armed with pangas.
The 74-year-old, who suffered serious injuries, was declared dead at the scene.
Ngema's daughter, Khanyi, is calling for swift justice for her mother.
"I hope the police will do their job and find out who is responsible for this. It is heartbreaking that an elderly person would be killed in this manner."
While the motive is not known, Nyoni police have opened a case of murder.
Mayor of Mandeni Local Municipality, Thabani Mdlalose, says the attack should be classified under gender-based violence.
