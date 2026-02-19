 Family of slain Mandeni woman demands swift justice
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Family of slain Mandeni woman demands swift justice

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

The family of an elderly Mandeni woman, who was killed in her home, is pleading with detectives to speed up their investigation into the attack.

Family of slain Mandeni woman demands swift justice
Image / Supplied / Facebook - Mandeni Local Municipality

Police say Busisiwe Ngema was murdered on Sunday night by intruders armed with pangas.


The 74-year-old, who suffered serious injuries, was declared dead at the scene.


Ngema's daughter, Khanyi, is calling for swift justice for her mother. 


ALSO READ: KZN mass shooter gets four life terms for Charlestown murders


"I hope the police will do their job and find out who is responsible for this. It is heartbreaking that an elderly person would be killed in this manner."


While the motive is not known, Nyoni police have opened a case of murder.   


ALSO READ: Westville community reeling after drive-by killing


Mayor of Mandeni Local Municipality, Thabani Mdlalose, says the attack should be classified under gender-based violence.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

KZN Murder Crime Mandeni
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.