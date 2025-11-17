Family of slain KZN man believe suspect approached victim for work

Investigators nabbed two suspects in Jozini, just two days after the disappearance of Rajankumar 'Boya' Sew last Tuesday.





Sew, who lived with his 79-year-old sister, left home to visit a clinic.





It is understood the suspects later led police to Aquadene where his body was found.





ALSO READ: Five family members killed in Limpopo road crash





Family spokesperson Louie Naidoo says, at one point, the family received a ransom demand for the 57-year-old.





"There was someone asking for R5, 000 ransom but we spoke to the South African Police Service who said that it looks like a hoax call [and] they are just trying to extort money."





Naidoo says one of the suspects had been to Sew's home before he went missing.





"One of the guys actually, he came to the residence. He was looking for a job.





"Well, he didn't have work for them.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)