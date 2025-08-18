Family searching for missing DUT nursing student

Manqoba Mnyandu, a third-year student at the Durban University of Technology, was last seen at his residence on Wednesday.





His sister, Mpumelelo Nxumalo, says he left behind all his belongings, including his phone.





Mnyandu, 21, who's originally from northern KZN's Dumbe area, was completing his studies at the DUT's Indumiso Campus.





Nxumalo says her brother's disappearance has taken a toll on their father.





"I spoke to him on 12 August and said he was studying. We are so worried about him and we don't know where he is right now."





