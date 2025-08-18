Family searching for missing DUT nursing student
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The family of a missing nursing student in Pietermaritzburg says they are deeply concerned for his safety.
The family of a missing nursing student in Pietermaritzburg says they are deeply concerned for his safety.
Manqoba Mnyandu, a third-year student at the Durban University of Technology, was last seen at his residence on Wednesday.
His sister, Mpumelelo Nxumalo, says he left behind all his belongings, including his phone.
READ: Tributes for missing pilot as Durban search continues
Mnyandu, 21, who's originally from northern KZN's Dumbe area, was completing his studies at the DUT's Indumiso Campus.
Nxumalo says her brother's disappearance has taken a toll on their father.
"I spoke to him on 12 August and said he was studying. We are so worried about him and we don't know where he is right now."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago