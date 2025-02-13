 Family says Durban dad ‘died a hero’ in home invasion
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A Durban man, killed in a home invasion in Sarnia, is being remembered as a hero.

 Two armed intruders broke into Craig Deetlefs' home, through the dining room window, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

 His brother-in-law, Daryn Mahabeer, says the father-of-two went to investigate and told his wife to lock herself in the bedroom. 

"He was shot twice in the abdomen. Craig tried to hold on to life. As paramedics got to the house, Craig succumbed to his wounds. 

They tried to resuscitate him, but he was gone." 

Mahabeer says the intruders stole phones and a laptop after breaking into the main bedroom and fled in the family's car. He has described his late brother-in-law as a hero saying he died protecting his wife and two daughters. 

