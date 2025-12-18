Family mourns the loss of DJ Warras

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot on Tuesday, 16 December, near the Calton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD.





According to reports, DJ Warras was actively involved with a security company, and they were busy with evictions when an unknown gunman walked up to him and fired a number of shots.





His family has described him as the “heart and anchor” of the family.





The 40-year-old Warras is survived by three children.





In their statement, the family requested privacy during their time of mourning and has asked the public to allow the police space to conduct their investigation.





Officials have confirmed footage of the incident.





At the time of publishing this article, nobody had been arrested.





