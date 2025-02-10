Family mourns Chatsworth father killed in home invasion
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The family of a Chatsworth man, who was killed in a violent home invasion, says they have lost the backbone of their family.
Justin Isaiah was shot when two armed intruders broke into their home in Silverglen Road in the early hours of Thursday.
"He was the most humble, good-hearted, honest guy that we had in the entire family. It's been hard for everybody," said family spokesperson Dominique Nathaniel.
The 42-year-old's father John suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Nathaniel says his uncle who was hospitalised in a critical condition is struggling to come to terms with his son's death.
" He's at home, he's in a lot of pain, mentally and physically. They didn't tell him that his kid passed on while he was in hospital. He only got the news two days later. So, can you imagine as a dad, being in a hospital bed, and every time family comes over, you're asking why your son isn't here - not realising that your son is no more?"
