Family killed in N2 Mtubatuba crash laid to rest

The victims, including two children, died after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the N2 in Mtubatuba over a week ago.





Vusimuzi Zulu of the NPO, the Nyatee Foundation, says they have been checking in on the family and says they'll help them where they can.





Zulu has also called for more action to make roads safer.





" We need to ensure that we start to engage the general public, bringing on stakeholders, especially government, and ensuring that there such carnage does not happen on our roads.





"There's a lot of recklessness in the roads and the government needs to take a very serious stance and us as the Nyatee Foundation, we are going to make sure that we come up with programs in starting to educate the general public about road safety, especially drivers."





Premier Thami Ntuli and Transport MEC Siboniso Duma are attending the funeral service at Mawombe Stadium in Mfolozi.





