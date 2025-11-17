Family killed in crash near Scottburgh laid to rest

The two women and four children, one of whom was a year old, were laid to rest in Port Shepstone on Sunday.





They were Thandolwethu Gumede (1), Andile Gumede (3), Aminathi Gumede (6), Amanda Gumede (15), Thulisile Gumede (34) and Nomusa Gumede (32).





The bakkie they were travelling in collided with a truck on the N2 last week.





The families of the victims and community leaders have called for urgent action to end preventable road crashes.





Family representative, Zandile Gumede delivered an emotional tribute at a mass funeral in Umzumbe.





"Where will I get the strength to comfort these children because I myself need comforting? I am hit hard. What about the kids? God did not even think about the kids or even save one of the sisters."





