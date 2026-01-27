Family of intern doctor hoping for clarity on his death

The Health Ombudsman's confirmed it's finalising its investigation into what happened to the 25-year-old.

The intern died while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi last year.

Mazwi's death sparked public outrage and calls for reform from unions amid allegations he'd been forced to work despite informing a supervisor that he was unwell.

Management at the hospital later said there was insufficient evidence linking a senior doctor to Mazwi’s death.

His uncle, Vumani Mazwi says the family's been left in the dark about the investigation.

" We just hear these things from the social media and from the media, but you don't get to get it from the government or from the hospital, the Prince Mshiyeni to the family. [Just] a courtesy call from the hospital management to say our condolences, we are investigating the matter, we are with you. Nothing, nothing just nothing."

He says there are still unanswered questions about hospital management and believes the Ombud's findings could finally bring the family closure.

" From the information [and] engagements, we had when we were there, all fingers are pointing at the management, the institution['s] negligence and mismanagement."

