Family honours SA’s first black nuclear scientist
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The family of the country’s first black nuclear scientist, has described her as a kind and caring person - who dedicated her life to education and science.
Senamile Masango was laid to rest in KwaNongoma, in northern KZN yesterday.
The 37-year-old died last week after a short illness.
Masango, an award-winning physicist, was the first African woman to conduct experiments at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.
She was also named one of the 50 Global Inspirational Women of 2020, among other achievements.
Her sister, Nokuthula, says her impact on their community and the world will never be forgotten.
"She taught us that nothing is impossible in life. There are no shortcuts in life. She taught us to be hard workers, and showed us that being from the rural areas will not hold you back from achieving your dreams."
"May her soul rest in peace."
