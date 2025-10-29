Family friend jailed for rape of teen cancer patient

The victim, who was undergoing cancer treatment, became pregnant and was infected with HIV.





The National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng’s Lumka Mahanjana says the man showed no remorse and was declared unfit to work with children.





ALSO READ: Ntuli: Statutory rapists cannot escape with family fines





His name was also added to the Sexual Offenders Register.





" On four different occasions, the family friend raped the child, impregnated her, and infected her with HIV.





"This was discovered when the child had gone to the doctor, when the doctor discovered that the minor was already six months pregnant and had contracted HIV."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)