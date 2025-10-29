 Family friend jailed for rape of teen cancer patient
The Tsakane Regional Court, east of Johannesburg, has sentenced a 47-year-old man to four life terms for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl between 2015 and 2016.

The victim, who was undergoing cancer treatment, became pregnant and was infected with HIV.


The National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng’s Lumka Mahanjana says the man showed no remorse and was declared unfit to work with children.


His name was also added to the Sexual Offenders Register.


" On four different occasions, the family friend raped the child, impregnated her, and infected her with HIV.


"This was discovered when the child had gone to the doctor, when the doctor discovered that the minor was already six months pregnant and had contracted HIV."


