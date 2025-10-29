Family friend jailed for rape of teen cancer patient
Updated | By Bulletin
The Tsakane Regional Court, east of Johannesburg, has sentenced a 47-year-old man to four life terms for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl between 2015 and 2016.
The Tsakane Regional Court, east of Johannesburg, has sentenced a 47-year-old man to four life terms for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl between 2015 and 2016.
The victim, who was undergoing cancer treatment, became pregnant and was infected with HIV.
The National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng’s Lumka Mahanjana says the man showed no remorse and was declared unfit to work with children.
ALSO READ: Ntuli: Statutory rapists cannot escape with family fines
His name was also added to the Sexual Offenders Register.
" On four different occasions, the family friend raped the child, impregnated her, and infected her with HIV.
"This was discovered when the child had gone to the doctor, when the doctor discovered that the minor was already six months pregnant and had contracted HIV."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago