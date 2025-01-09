Family found of ‘miracle baby’ who survived N3 crash

Seventeen people died in the crash involving a truck and a minibus taxi on Van Reenen's Pass.

The MEC’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says the family has been located in Tembisa.

He says the baby was travelling with her grandparents, who died together with four other family members.

READ: Van Reenen's Pass crash victims identified

“The name of the miracle baby is 1-year-old Luyanda Sigubudu. She is currently in hospital. Her mother is 19-year-old Nqobile Sgubudu, and is currently waiting for her matric results.

“The surviving members of the family are Sanelisiwe (26) and 23-year-old Sbuselaphi.”

Sibiya says the department will continue to provide support to the family during this difficult period.

“We want to assure them that we will do everything in our power to ease the pain they are feeling and the burden on their shoulders.”

