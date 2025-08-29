Family desperately searches for missing Howick woman

Nicoll Swart returned from the UK in June, where she had been living for the past eight years.





Her mother, Robyn Swart, says she last saw her daughter on Tuesday afternoon after she came out of hospital.





The 42-year-old was wearing dark denim jeans, a white zip-up blouse, a white Adidas top, and black shoes.





" She came back to my house and said she's just going to walk to Pick n Pay, and that was the last time I saw her - Tuesday at four o'clock.





"She didn't come back and she didn't even walk out with her handbag. She just walked out with her cell phone and her British bank card and that was it."





She describes her daughter as a polite and friendly person.





" She is a wonderful person with a lovely personality and an extremely hard worker. All her life she's been a service provider, and she's just always been a wonderful child."