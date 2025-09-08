Family buries slain KZN e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
family of Mthokozisi Mvelase, the KZN e-hailing driver who was murdered in
Soweto, says his mother feels lost after burying her only child
It's alleged that Mvelase was shot by four men, who then set alight his car alight.
He was laid to rest on Saturday.
His aunt, Zanele Khuzwayo, says Mvelase's mother is struggling to come to terms with the violent circumstances surrounding her son's death.
"It just became a bit difficult when his body arrived on Friday evening.
"When you look at his mother, she is lost she does not have the comfort of another child to say atleast she has somebody to call her mommy, its the end of being a mommy for her."
READ: DNA confirms Mthokozisi Mvelase as slain e-hailing driver
Khuzwayo says the family's now beginning their healing journey, and has thanked the public and various stakeholders for their support:
" As hard as it was, but it was a beautiful send off.
"It just brings comfort to see people come out in numbers. We became proud of him, what he became in his afterlife in a way it was comforting."
