Family buries slain KZN e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase

The 27-year-old was gunned down outside Maponya Mall last month, in what police suspect had been linked to tensions between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators.It's alleged that Mvelase was shot by four men, who then set alight his car alight.He was laid to rest on Saturday.His aunt, Zanele Khuzwayo, says Mvelase's mother is struggling to come to terms with the violent circumstances surrounding her son's death."It just became a bit difficult when his body arrived on Friday evening."When you look at his mother, she is lost she does not have the comfort of another child to say atleast she has somebody to call her mommy, its the end of being a mommy for her."





Khuzwayo says the family's now beginning their healing journey, and has thanked the public and various stakeholders for their support:



" As hard as it was, but it was a beautiful send off.





"It just brings comfort to see people come out in numbers. We became proud of him, what he became in his afterlife in a way it was comforting."

