Family awaits probe results into Mthethwa’s death

South Africa’s Ambassador to France died after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel last Tuesday.





His wife had reported him missing a day earlier.





A five-member SAPS team has been deployed to France to help authorities investigate Mthethwa’s death.





Family spokesperson, Sfiso Buthelezi, says they won't be commenting on social media allegations tying the late ambassador's death to the Madlanga commission.





He says they'll only be guided by police findings.





" As a family, everything and anything which can help us to get to the bottom of this welcome.





"Also, perhaps in the same vein, just to say that we also have full confidence in the ability of the French police to do their work so that the family can get closure on this thing."





Speaking to Newzroom Afrika over the weekend, Buthelezi confirmed receipt of his death certificate.





He said Mthethwa's remains have yet to be released pending a post-mortem report by Tuesday.





“The death certificate was acquired on Friday. Culturally, there are some cultural rituals that we must take somebody from one place to the other. The people who must do that are the Mthethwas, so they decide who the people are that must do that. As a Buthelezi, I can't do those rituals, remember that Philisiwe is married to the Mthethwas.”





Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party fully supports the South African police sending investigators to France.





Speaking on the sidelines of the weekend’s ANC NEC meeting in Ekurhuleni, Mbalula said losing an ambassador under such circumstances should not be taken lightly.





“The ANC supports the move to go to France and ensure that no stone is left unturned. It is beyond their control if somebody took their own life, but if there is a third hand involved, then that country must be held equally accountable.”





