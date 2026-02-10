Families urged to play more supportive role to prevent teen suicides

Depression and anxiety group, SADAG, says teen suicide remains a serious and growing public health concern in the country.

“Nearly one in five high school learners report having attempted suicide at least once, and around 24% of learners in grades eight to 11 report prolonged feelings of depression and hopelessness.”

The group's Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha says many teens have told the organisation that they often don't feel heard or that their feelings aren't taken seriously.

She says this is why some choose to struggle alone.

“There's really one single cause. It's usually a buildup of different things. There's untreated depression, that's one of the major factors. So is hopelessness, feeling that nothing will ever change.

“There's academic pressure, bullying, family conflict, financial stress at home, social isolation, and relationship struggles.

“These can all become very overwhelming. What we've learned is that suicide is often less about wanting to die and more about wanting the pain to stop.”

She says stigma still prevents many teens from asking for help, as they fear being judged or told they're overreacting.

She says families, teachers and friends can play a more supportive role.

“Some of the warning signs you should look for include withdrawing from friends or family, irritability or mood changes, a sudden drop in school performance, talking about feeling hopeless or like a burden, mentioning death or wanting to disappear.

“And if you are worried, ask directly. Are you thinking about hurting yourself? Asking that question does not plant the idea. It actually opens the door for honesty. And if someone needs help, remember, the South African Depression Anxiety Group has a suicide crisis helpline that is available 24/7.”