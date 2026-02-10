Families of South African stranded on frontline in Ukraine make plea to president

“We are appealing to the president, we are begging the president. There's no one who we trust about their lives, only the president of the country can assist us.”





Thulani Mahlangu and other family members made the plea at a joint briefing in Umhlanga on Tuesday afternoon.

In November, the government said it was contacted by some of the men in distress, saying they were stranded in the war-torn Donbas region.

Sixteen of them are from KwaZulu-Natal and one from the Eastern Cape.

The group, aged between 20 and 39, say they were told they were going for security training in Russia, only to later realise they were deceived into joining the front lines of the war.

It's been alleged Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, was involved in their recruitment.

The government said it was investigating.

Relatives say communication from South African authorities has been limited and inconsistent.

It’s understood that contact between the men and their families is also extremely limited.

Mahlangu says they are aware that some of the men have already been injured, while others remain on the front lines.

“We pleaded with the Russian embassy [and] we pleaded with everyone we [could] contact that side. We were told that these people are now the property of this mercenary group, which is Wagner, and they cannot release them. Whether they can work or they can't work, they can't release them, unless the president of the country intervenes.”



