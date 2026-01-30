Families of some Isipingo crash victims yet to be located

A truck collided with a minibus taxi on the old R102 in Lotus Park on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: Lotus Park residents demand road safety upgrades after deadly R102 crash

Eleven people were killed.

Officials say the truck driver lost control in rainy weather and slammed into an overloaded taxi.

They say the truck's tyres were worn out.

KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says one family arrived from Johannesburg Friday morning.

“They're being assisted by a team that the MEC has assigned. The MEC has also indicated that once all families have been identified, he will then update the people of KwaZulu-Natal on the identification of the victims as well as the plans for the memorial service or the funeral. He has pleaded with the people of KwaZulu-Natal, the neighbours, the religious sector to pray for the families.”

On Thursday, officials were still trying to piece together what happened.

It had been determined that the truck’s tyres were worn out and that the driver experienced a brake issue, which caused him to swerve and crash into the taxi.

Officials also said the taxi was overloaded, with 18 people travelling together at the time of the crash.

The taxi driver’s permit had also expired.