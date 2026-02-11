Families of SA men stuck in Russia say communication ‘less and less’ every day

In November, the government said it had received "distress calls" from members of the group, who said they were stranded in the war-torn Donbas region.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa, Putin discuss return of S. Africans fighting with Russia: Pretoria

The 17 South Africans, recruited for military-style training last year, were instead lured into fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine. 16 of them are from KZN.

Their families held a media briefing in Umhlanga on Tuesday.

Phumla Zungu, whose son and grandson are stranded there, said WhatsApp has been their only means of communication.

“The communication changes less and less each and every day. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't get them because you also use only WhatsApp, you can't call them. And it's painful when you see your WhatsApp that you still only got one tick.

“You only get relieved when you get that blue tick, then you see ‘oh my goodness, he’s still alive’, and that's why we are here pleading for their rescue.”

The families say the men were promised training and jobs, but were made to sign contracts in Russian that they didn't understand.

Another family member, Delani Zuma, said their appeals to authorities have so far received little response.

“Something else that puzzles us is their return and the contract that they've signed. We are not sure if they're still going to return or not. We don't believe in any information now that we get about the contracts because we're not sure what was written in the Russian language that could convince us that maybe after such a period, they will be able to come back. We are hopeless.”

They are now calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and help bring the men home safely.

The Presidency says both Ramaphosa and Putin have pledged to support the process of getting the men home.

Meanwhile, a court case is underway, and five people are facing charges of breaching foreign military assistance laws.